The perennial Top End question of whether dragonflies signal the dry season's start has finally been answered with the help of hundreds of "citizen scientists".

Northern Territory folklore states that flocks of the insects can be spotted once the wet season is over, but until now there's been little data to support the theory.

Some 220 "citizen scientists" from Wadeye to Elcho Island photographed more than 1200 dragonflies for a Charles Darwin University project, which provided the first quantitative dataset on the change in dragonfly numbers during the weather transition period.