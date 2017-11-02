The London Transport Authority has tweeted a "serious collision" has been reported in the city's popular Covent Garden.

UK Police say an incident in London's tourist hub Covent Garden is believe to be a traffic accident.

The CIty of Westminster Police tweeted: "Police on scene at Covent Garden dealing with serious injury accident involving a taxi. Not Terror related. Further updates will follow."

On Twitter people posted pictures of a heavy police presence and there were unconfirmed reports that a black cab had trapped people underneath it when it mounted a kerb.

Other Twitter users they'd seen people running from the scene and heard a loud bang.