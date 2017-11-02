US President Donald Trump says the suspect in a fatal truck attack in New York is an "animal" and has vowed to crack down on an immigration program.

Donald Trump has called the New York terror suspect an "animal" and says he'll ask Congress to close the immigration lottery program.

Earlier Trump criticised the nation's visa system in the wake of Tuesday's truck attack in New York that left eight dead, pressing a "merit based" program for immigrants to the US.

He blamed the Democrats for the current US visa program.

"The terrorist came into our country through what is called the 'Diversity Visa Lottery Program,' a Chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit based," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter, referring to the Senate Democratic leader.