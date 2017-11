Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says Iran will never succumb to US pressure over the nuclear deal, declaring America the country's "number one enemy".

"America's hostility is towards the Iranian nation ... America is the number one enemy of our nation ... We will never accept their bullying over the nuclear deal," Khamenei said in a televised speech on Thursday.