Victorian crossbencher James Purcell supports assisted dying, but would like the bill amended. (AAP)

Victoria's assisted dying laws are scheduled for debate in the upper house, where the numbers needed to pass the legislation remain on a knife's edge.

Liberal MP Simon Ramsay, whose vote could determine whether the scheme is legalised, said he is not prepared to vote for the bill in its current form.

A key crossbencher, James Purcell, says he supports the idea but would also like to see amendments.

Debate on the laws is scheduled for the upper house on Thursday and needs 21 votes to pass. It's so far attracted about 20.

Premier Daniel Andrews said he would not stand for amendments ahead of the bill's debate in the lower house two weeks ago, where it passed unchanged after a marathon sitting.

Mr Andrews still believes the bill does not need to be altered.

"However, we are prepared to enter into that debate and discussion in good faith," the premier said.