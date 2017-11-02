A funding row between the Victorian Liberals and party donor, the Cormack Foundation, will be resolved by the next election, Opposition Leader Matthew Guy says.

The Victorian Liberals' ongoing stoush with party donor the Cormack Foundation, involving millions of dollars, will be resolved before the next election, Opposition Leader Matthew Guy says.

The party has been in financial strife since jailed former state director Damien Mantach stole more than $1.5 million and the fundraising Cormack Foundation has been withholding cash amid a feud with state president Michael Kroger.

"It could go a number of ways but I'll leave it to the state president to make the detailed comments about what the matters involve in terms of discussion and the arrangement with the Cormack Foundation," Mr Guy told reporters on Thursday, adding that a solution will be found before the November 2018 election.