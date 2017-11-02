Wallabies captain Michael Hooper admits he still burns from last year's series loss against Eddie Jones' England side as they eye spring tour revenge.

Michael Hooper has revealed how the humbling 3-0 series loss to Eddie Jones' England last year derailed the Wallabies' entire 2016 campaign.

Australia's clash with England at Twickenham on November 16 is the showpiece fixture of the Wallabies' four-Test spring tour of Japan and Britain, with the Wallabies privately plotting revenge against the Six Nations champions.

While the immediate focus is on dealing with the Brave Blossoms in Yokohama on Saturday, Hooper admits the Wallabies still sting from being whitewashed by England in a three-Test home series for the first time in a century-old rivalry.

"That was a pretty tough time, particularly off the back of 2015 (when the Wallabies made the World Cup final)," Hooper told AAP.

"To turn around, start really hot in that first game and be beaten three-nil so convincingly was tough to take.

"We had to re-check ourselves and it did waver us for the whole of last year."

The fact the Wallabies bolted to a 10-point lead in the series opener and out-scored England on the try front over the three Tests only adds to the pain.

Fifteen penalty goals from sharp-shooting five-eighth Andy Farrell ultimately brought about Australia's downfall.

"That three-game series really got away from us last year," Hooper recalled.

"We came out of the gates in that first game really hot but just pressure moments let them back in.

"Obviously they've got a great set piece, a good structure around how they kick and also attack, so for us it's about being able to relieve pressure, getting out of our zone effectively so they can't build the scoreboard like they have in previous games."

England also defeated Australia 37-21 on last year's spring tour, leaving the Wallabies winless against them since humiliating - and eliminating - the tournament hosts from the 2015 World Cup with a 33-13 thrashing at Twickenham.

That loss led to the sacking of coach Stuart Lancaster, with Jones four from four against his old Randwick teammate Michael Cheika in showdowns with the Wallabies since taking over as England boss.