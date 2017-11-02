Outgoing Wesfarmers MD Richard Goyder says WA's poor share of GST revenue is not the sole reason for the state of its budget.

Western Australia businessman Richard Goyder says while his state's GST revenue share at 34 cents in the dollar is unfair, it's not the sole reason for the poor state of the government's budget position.

"I think previous governments haven't been as fiscally responsible as they could have been and they would have known what GST payments were coming, (WA) Treasury would have had a pretty good sight on that," Mr Goyder told the National Press Club on Thursday.

While the outgoing Wesfarmers managing director wants to see the state get a bigger share of GST, he also realises it is politically difficult to get other states to give up revenue to top up WA's slice.