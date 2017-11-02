It seems the league World Club Challenge has been saved, with Melbourne to host Leeds in February. (AAP)

It appears rugby league's World Club Challenge has been saved, with Melbourne agreeing to host Leeds in February.

A deal has reportedly been struck to hold the World Club Challenge next year, after several months of doubt about whether the traditional fixture between the NRL premiers and the Super League champions would go ahead.

Fairfax Media says the match between Melbourne and the Leeds Rhinos will be played on February 16 at Melbourne's AAMI Park.

The match is usually played in the UK but had been under a cloud this year because the Storm were reluctant to further disrupt a pre-season already interrupted by the World Cup.

Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington says his players will be keen to test themselves against the NRL's best in their backyard.

"We had lined up Elland Road to host the game next year because Headingley is undergoing redevelopment work," he said.

"It's disappointing that can't happen but we now see this as the ultimate challenge."

The match will take place in addition to fellow Super League teams Wigan and Hull coming to Australia to play each other for competition points on February 10 at WIN Stadium in Wollongong.

The following week, St George Illawarra play Hull and Wigan meet South Sydney in a double-header at ANZ Stadium.