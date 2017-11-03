The Australian Electoral Commission and minister responsible for it says there's no legal power to conduct a citizenship audit of MPs.

A number of coalition MPs have called for the AEC to check the eligibility of all members of parliament in the wake of a High Court decision which disqualified five parliamentarians.

Senator Ryan says the AEC has no legal authority to conduct an audit.

"They are constrained by the Electoral Act - they can't knock out nominees when they nominate for election on these grounds and they can't conduct an audit of members of parliament," he said on Friday.

"It simply lacks the legal authority or the competence to do so."

The AEC has put a statement on its website confirming the minister's view.

"The AEC cannot disqualify a candidate relying on the operation of section 44 of the constitution," it said, nor could it conduct eligibility checks.

The commission added that in any case there was "no data source available that would enable comprehensive candidate eligibility inquiries to be made in a timely and accurate way".

"The difficulty of such a task would also be exacerbated by the requirements of the election timetable specified in the Electoral Act, which provide for candidate nominations to be made less than a week prior to the start of early voting."