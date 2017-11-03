The All Blacks have signed off on their schedule through to 2030 but the identity of opponents is staying under lock and key.

Smaller nations and the Barbarians have been catered for in New Zealand Rugby's long-term schedule for the All Blacks.

NZ Rugby chief executive Steve Tew revealed the international calendar from 2020-30 has been signed off by World Rugby.

The identity of New Zealand's opponents for that decade is in place but won't be published until closer to each series and tour.

Tew confirmed the same structure that has applied for some time will continue.

Northern hemisphere teams will visit New Zealand for three mid-year Tests while the All Blacks will still play three in the north in November.

The biggest change is confirmation that the June home Tests have been pushed back to July, allowing Super Rugby to run uninterrupted.

The British and Irish Lions concept has been "protected" Tew said, with the combined side scheduled to next tour New Zealand in 2029.

However, there has also been a desire to play more games against lesser rugby nations.

"We know who we're playing and we think we've accommodated more rugby for the developing countries, we think that's really important," Tew said.

There is room to add games to the schedule each year.

Falling into that category would be the Barbarians, who the All Blacks face at Twickenham on Saturday.

The nature of additional games will depend on the circumstance each year, Tew said.

Financial consequences, the workload of players and the need to build up for World Cups will all play a part.

"We've been very deliberate.

"In the first couple of years after a World Cup, there's a strong commercial imperative in who we play," Tew said.

"Get closer to a World Cup, it's all about being ready for that particular event."

An announcement of the venue for next year's third Bledisloe Cup Test is due shortly.

The match is expected to be staged in Japan, one year out from its hosting of the World Cup.