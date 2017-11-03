Signout
  Actress Paz de la Huerta has accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her twice.
Actress Paz de la Huerta' says Harvey Weinstein raped her twice in her apartment in 2010.
Manhattan prosecutors are investigating actress Paz de la Huerta's accusations that Harvey Weinstein raped her twice in her apartment in 2010.

The actress told CBS News for a report aired on Thursday that the first incident happened in October 2010 after Weinstein gave her a ride home after a party. The actress told the network the second rape occurred in December 2010.

Manhattan district attorney's spokeswoman Joan Vollero says a senior sex crimes prosecutor has been assigned to the investigation, which is being conducted along with New York police.

Weinstein's representative, Sallie Hofmeister, says the 65-year-old Oscar winner denies any allegations of non-consensual sex. De la Huerta's agent did not return an email message seeking comment.

Police in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles and London are also investigating allegations against Weinstein.

