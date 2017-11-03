Manhattan prosecutors are investigating actress Paz de la Huerta's accusations that Harvey Weinstein raped her twice in her apartment in 2010.
The actress told CBS News for a report aired on Thursday that the first incident happened in October 2010 after Weinstein gave her a ride home after a party. The actress told the network the second rape occurred in December 2010.
Manhattan district attorney's spokeswoman Joan Vollero says a senior sex crimes prosecutor has been assigned to the investigation, which is being conducted along with New York police.
Weinstein's representative, Sallie Hofmeister, says the 65-year-old Oscar winner denies any allegations of non-consensual sex. De la Huerta's agent did not return an email message seeking comment.
Police in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles and London are also investigating allegations against Weinstein.