Four-time America's Cup winner Grant Simmer has joined Sir Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR team as chief executive officer.

Australian Simmer, the former Oracle Team USA chief, replaces Martin Whitmarsh who will continue as an adviser and become CEO of BAR Technologies.

Simmer has competed in 10 America's Cup cycles and worked alongside Ainslie on two previous campaigns.

"Grant's experience and achievements in the America's Cup are second to none," Ainslie said.

"He is the right person to help Land Rover BAR achieve the goal to bring the cup home to Britain."

Simmer will start working with the British team later this month before moving to the UK from Australia in the new year.