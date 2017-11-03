The Australians are well behind at the Japan Open LPGA Tour event in Ibaraki.

Defending champion Shanshan Feng fired a 6-under 66 on Friday to share a seven-way lead after the first round of the LPGA Tour's Japan Classic.

Feng carded six birdies in a bogey-free round at the Taiheiyo Club. She was joined at 6 under by Americans Lizette Salas and Jane Park, Saiki Fujita, Ai Suzuki and Nasa Hataoka and Lee Ming-yong of South Korea.

Minjee Lee is the best placed Australian in equal 38th place, with Sarah-Jane Smith tied for 47th and Su Oh in last on five over.

Feng has made 19 starts on the LPGA with 10 top-10 finishes and a victory at the LPGA Volvik Championship in May.

Anna Nordqvist was a further stroke back at 5 under, tied for eighth with South Koreans Sei Young Kim and Chae Young Yoon.

Lexi Thompson offset three bogeys with seven birdies for a 68 and was tied for 11th in a group of 13 players including No. 1-ranked So Yeon Ryu, Lydia Ko and Stacy Lewis.