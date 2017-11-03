Everton, who have lost five straight in all competitions, have won just twice in their opening 10 league games to drop into the relegation zone in 18th spot, while Thursday's 3-0 loss to Olympique Lyon saw them eliminated from the Europa League.

Unsworth, who took over from Ronald Koeman last month, is hopeful of getting the job on a permanent basis but the 44-year-old knows Everton have to start winning if he is to have any chance of being named manager.

"Watford is a huge game for me and the players as well," Unsworth told reporters. "When you're not winning games, you do concede sloppy goals and have a little bit of bad fortune.

"So the mentality must be strong and we must have the courage to be strong if we go a goal behind, the courage to stick together.

"Confidence is a great word in football and you only get that from winning."

