The NBL table-topping New Zealand Breakers have just two days to recover from their 92-88 win over Adelaide before they meet the Taipans in Cairns.

The New Zealand Breakers have racked up five-straight wins since their season-opening defeat to the Taipans, but the NBL table-toppers won't be taking Saturday's rematch in Cairns lightly.

Coach Paul Henare says the competition leaders will be keeping things simple as they look to back up from Thursday's narrow 92-88 win over the third-placed Adelaide 36ers in Auckland.

"With a quick turnaround, you can't get too creative," he said.

"You've got to keep things really simple and that's what you fall back on - your core foundation and your team rules, rather than trying to get too tricky.

"You've got to be really solid with what you do and hopefully you've got enough there in the pocket to come away with the win."

Adelaide pushed the Breakers right until the final whistle at North Shore Events Centre, battling back after the Kiwis opened out to a 14-point lead midway through the third quarter.

The Breakers travel to Cairns where they'll be seeking to avenge their first-up 82-71 loss to the Taipans, who were beaten 87-65 by Melbourne United on Thursday.