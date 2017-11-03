Shares in baby food maker Bubs Australia have jumped on the company's acquisition of a major producer of goat milk powder.

Bubs will acquire NuLac Foods and take a share in its dairy facilities in a deal worth up to $39 million, that will make Bubs Australia's only vertically integrated producer of goat's milk baby formula.

Bubs shares were 6.5 cents, or 8.2 per cent, higher at 86 cents at 1040 AEDT, with the stock having come out of a two day trading halt in which the company completed ed a $15 million institutional share placement.