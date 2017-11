Authorities investigate the pickup truck and scene of a terror attack in downtown New York, New York, USA, 31 October (EPA)

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a ute attack in New York City that killed eight people on Tuesday, the group's online publication says.

Islamic State said in its weekly issue of Al-Naba newspaper that "the attacker is one of the caliphate soldiers". It did not provide evidence to support its claim.