Jeff Horn is unconcerned by the prospect of facing unbeaten American Terence Crawford next year.

Jeff Horn has proved his doubters wrong before and says he'll do it again for those who think he should be daunted by the prospect of a fight with Terence Crawford.

Horn is keeping his focus squarely on his first WBO welterweight title defence against England's Gary Corcoran next month in Brisbane.

But if he wins, he'll likely face Crawford in March after the unbeaten American was last week installed as his mandatory challenger.