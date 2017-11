Ashes hopeful Glenn Maxwell will get another chance to impress selectors when Victoria host South Australia in the Sheffield Shield.

Glenn Maxwell hopes a return to familiar territory will help him produce the big score he needs to lock down Australia's No.6 Test spot.

Maxwell was one of several Ashes contenders who fell victim to the pink ball during the opening Sheffield Shield round, posting scores of seven and 20 in Victoria's loss to Queensland.

The 29-year-old will get another chance to make his case to selectors when the Bushrangers host South Australia for a red-ball clash at the MCG starting on Saturday.