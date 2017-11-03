Will Davison is off-contract with Tekno Autosports at the end of the year. (AAP)

Two-time Bathurst champion Will Davison says he's still hoping to land a full-time drive in next year's Supercars championship.

The 35-year-old is off-contract with Tekno Autosports at the end of the year and yet to lock in his future.

Pitlane whispers are growing that Davison will sign on as co-driver for Red Bull Holden Racing Team's Shane Van Gisbergen in 2018.

However the 2009 and 2016 Bathurst 1000 winner says he's still considering offers to race full-time, which remains his priority.

"There's one or two teams that are offering something full-time which would be the preference," Davison told AAP.

"Hopefully in the next week or two it'll be sorted out."

Davison's future is one of several issues up in the air during Supercars' annual silly season.

Lucas Dumbrell Motorsport's decision to end its association with Alex Rullo earlier this week leaves them seeking a driver for next year.

James Moffat's time at Garry Rogers Motorsport also looks over, with youngster James Golding thought most likely to take his seat in 2018.

One position which has been sorted is Anton de Pasquale's move to Erebus Motorsport to replace Dale Wood.