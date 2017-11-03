England's Mark Stoneman says team is determined to make fans proud by being squeaky clean off field. (AAP)

England's Ashes preparations have been dogged by the controversy surrounding Ben Stokes, with the allrounder's future still up in the air.

England opener Mark Stoneman says England are determined to make their fans proud by being squeaky clean off the field in wake of the Ben Stokes saga.

Stokes has been provisionally suspended while police investigate a violent incident that occurred outside a UK nightclub.

The 26-year-old has been widely criticised for his alleged involvement in the street fight, which was captured by CCTV footage and has since been aired around the world.

The controversy has dogged England's preparations for the Ashes.

England coach Trevor Bayliss says there won't be a drinking ban in place for his players during the Ashes.

There also won't be any curfews.

But the players have been warned to act responsibly.

Stoneman said the players were determined to be on their best behaviour.

"Hopefully we do justice to ourselves on the cricket pitch, but also people off the field as well, and conduct ourselves in a manner that everyone back home can be proud of," Stoneman said.

"Obviously recent events have cast a bit of a shadow on that.

"But it's up to us to carry it forward and represent ourselves as well in a good fashion."

Many cricket experts - including former Australian Test captain Steve Waugh - have claimed England can't win the Ashes without Stokes.

But England players believe otherwise, and they are determined to prove the doubters wrong.

Stoneman hopes that Stokes will be given the green light to play a part in the series.

"It's very unfortunate the way things panned out. He's a fantastic guy," Stoneman said.

"It would be great if we could have him here at some point."

England will warm up for the Ashes with a two-day tour match against a weakened WA XI outfit at the WACA Ground, starting Saturday.

Paceman Steven Finn (jarred knee) and allrounder Moeen Ali (side) are in doubt for the match.