  (Reuters)
LISBON (Reuters) - Olympique Marseille substitute Patrice Evra was sent off before his team's Europa League match at Vitoria Guimaraes after a player from his team was seen aiming a kick at supporters.
Source:
Reuters
46 MINS AGO  UPDATED 45 MINS AGO

The incident happened as Marseille players clashed with their own fans behind one of the goals at the Afonso Henriques stadium in Guimaraes during the warm-up for the game.

One video showed former Manchester United and Juventus player Evra climb over the advertising hoardings to talk to fans behind the goal.

A number of supporters jumped down from the seating area, leading to a scuffle with stewards and officials from the Ligue 1 side. Other players climbed over the hoardings to join in the altercation.

Another video showed a Marseille player aiming a kick at the fans as the scuffling continued. Local media identified the player as Evra.

European soccer body UEFA said Evra had been given a red card without any further explanation. There was no immediate comment from Marseille or the player himself.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

