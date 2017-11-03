Labor has a long history of thorough vetting of candidates, says former leader Julia Gillard.

Former prime minister Julia Gillard says Labor has been doing thorough background checks of candidates for over two decades.

Welsh-born Ms Gillard issued a brief statement on Friday accusing some reporters of "wasting their time" asking her about her UK citizenship, amid a debate over the eligibility of current MPs.

"I renounced my British citizenship in order to stand for election to the Senate in 1996," she said.

"I was unsuccessful in that election. I was then elected to the seat of Lalor in 1998.

"What my personal experience shows is that more than two decades ago the Australian Labor Party was giving accurate advice to candidates on issues regarding eligibility to stand for federal parliament."