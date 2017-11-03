Commonwealth Games favourite Ashleigh Gentle is fancied to match Emma Snowsill's record five victories at the Noosa Triathlon Sunday.

Ashleigh Gentle craves etching her name in history with a record-equalling fifth Noosa Triathlon triumph on Sunday.

The Gold Coast star and Commonwealth Games favourite is making no secret of her burning desire to match the win tally of Olympic gold medallist and former national teammate Emma Snowsill at Australia's biggest annual triathlon.

"I would love to defend my title," Gentle said.

"To emulate Emma's record would be a dream. She has always been my idol, who I've always looked up to.

"Noosa triathlon is always a race which is really important to me."

Victory would crown Gentle's "biggest year" in the sport in her last outing before taking a well-earned break ahead of next year's Games.

"That was always the plan to make sure I could be here in Noosa to compete and be my best in April for the Commonwealth Games," she said.

The 26-year-old is a hot favourite after finishing second in the 2017 World Series behind Bermuda's Flora Duffy.

But the world No.2 is likely to come under pressure during the swim and bike legs from Australian teammate and Commonwealth Games contender Gillian Backhouse, veteran former Olympian Liz Blatchford and Sarah Crowley after a breakthrough year over the long-distance racing.

Blatchford is racing for the first time in 18 months after the birth of her first child five months ago, with Crowley showcasing her class with an impressive third on debut at the Ironman World Championship last month.

Backhouse has notched some impressive performances in the WTS season and hoping it's enough to impress selectors for the final spot on the women's Commonwealth Games team.

Gentle's Commonwealth Games teammate Jake Birtwhistle is the men's favourite as he bids to get his name on Noosa's illustrious honour roll after finishing third and second previously in the 35th edition of the iconic event.

But Olympian and two-time Noosa champion Aaron Royle also has high hopes.

"I've never struggled to find motivation for this race," Royle said.

"It's the biggest domestic race on the calendar with so many legendary winners that have gone before so it is easy to see why so many top level athletes turn up each year."

Retiring defending champion Dan Wilson declared he's not going to let his crown go easily.