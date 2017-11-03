Genworth Mortgage Insurance says its third-quarter profit has fallen by almost a third following regulatory intervention in the home loan market.

The insurer says net profit for the three months to September 30 fell 31.3 per cent to $32.1 million, with net earned premium - a key measure of profitability - dropping 13.6 per cent compared to the prior corresponding period.

Genworth reiterated its guidance for a 10-15 per cent full-year decline in net earned premium, citing the impact of investor loan rate rises, regulatory limits on interest-only lending, and elevated mortgage delinquencies in Queensland and WA.