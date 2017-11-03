Illawarra have claimed a record NBL win in Brisbane, with the Hawks thrashing the Bullets 112-81.

Illawarra have maintained their hoodoo over an injury-hit Brisbane in record-breaking fashion with a stunning 112-81 NBL upset.

In their 40-season history, Friday night's victory was the Hawks' biggest win in Brisbane.

The Bullets have not beaten the Hawks since re-entering the league last season.

Despite a quiet start from Rotnei Clarke, the Hawks still extended their unbeaten run over the Bullets to 6-0 since Brisbane's return.

Illawarra (2-4 record) arrived at Brisbane Convention Centre sitting last on the ladder, but left confident they could reignite their season after just their second win - both against the Bullets (2-4).

"That's the standard that we need to set. That's how we will have to play every night to fulfil our potential," Hawks centre Andrew Ogilvy said.

Brisbane were on the back foot from the outset when they lost captain Adam Gibson (calf) before tip-off.

Bullets guard Travis Trice was not making any excuses.

"We have to give them credit but have to answer the bell - we weren't there for our teammates tonight," he said.

The last time the two teams met 12 days ago, five players were charged and more than $4000 in fines were handed out after a fiery affair.

But the Hawks came out swinging in on Friday's second term to ensure a one-sided fight.

After muscling their way to a 23-21 lead at the first break, the Hawks outscored Brisbane 33-18 to enjoy a 56-39 halftime buffer.

Their second-term scoring spree was capped by a monster alley-oop from Illawarra import Demitrius Conger.

Top scorer in four of the past five clashes with Brisbane, Clarke only had five points at halftime.

Brisbane cut the deficit to eight in the third before the Hawks found another gear to lead 78-60 at the final interval.

Brisbane have slipped to a 2-4 record despite having played four games at home.