Parramatta great Mick Cronin says he can't see any benefit for the Eels if they welcomed back NRL star Jarryd Hayne.

The four-time Eels premiership winner believes Hayne owes the Gold Coast Titans some loyalty and fears the NRL star will use Parramatta as another pit stop on his code-hopping journey.

Parramatta is firming as Hayne's next destination after a report claimed his agent was seeking a Titans release so the ex-NFL player could be closer to his daughter in Sydney in 2018.

Hayne had only triggered a $1.2 million 2018 Titans option months ago.

New Titans coach Garth Brennan said on Friday he would consider granting Hayne a release if it was requested on compassionate grounds.

But Cronin - who played 216 games for the Eels over 10 seasons - could not understand why Parramatta would want Hayne back if the release was secured.

"How long would he be coming for? He changes from one year to the next," Cronin told AAP.

"I can't see the benefit for Parramatta.

"I can't see why they would bring him back when one year later he is going somewhere else and playing rugby union or something.

"Where is the benefit?"

Cronin said it was a poor look for Hayne if he asked for a release after a tumultuous season with the Titans.

Hayne showed only glimpses of his best in 2017 and reportedly fell out with coach Neil Henry, who was later sacked.

A return to Parramatta would come three years after Hayne left the Eels to follow his NFL dream at the San Francisco 49ers.

Cronin said Hayne's code-hopping history had made him cynical about any long-term commitment the two-time Dally M Medallist made.

And he said that view wouldn't change if he signed a long-term Eels deal.

"What is commitment these days from him?" Cronin said of Hayne.

"He was committed to the Titans and the coach got sacked.

"How long would he stay this time. I just can't see any long-term future.

"And anyway I think he owes the Gold Coast something."

Cronin wondered whether Hayne - who also enjoyed a rugby stint with the Fiji Sevens squad - could rediscover career-best NRL form.

"After his first game for the Gold Coast (in 2016), I said he may not play a better game for them - and I don't think he has," Cronin said.