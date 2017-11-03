New Gold Coast coach Garth Brennan says he will consider Jarryd Hayne's welfare if the star fullback requests a release from the NRL club.

But the new Titans coach insists talk that Hayne wants out of the NRL club is nothing more than "a storm in a teacup".

Brennan is yet to speak to Hayne properly since the reports emerged on Thursday with the code-hopper in World Cup camp with Fiji.

But they have been strenuously denied by both the player and Titans management.

The rookie coach also insisted all conversations he had with Hayne since taking the top job last month had been positive about the two-time Dally M winner's long-term future at the Titans.

Regardless, Parramatta have firmed as the front-runners to secure the 29-year-old's signature if he does shift from south-east Queensland to live closer to his young daughter in Sydney.

And Brennan said he'd work with Hayne to try to help sort any possible off-field issues before weighing up the Titans' needs with that of the club's marquee player.

"I've got to do what's best for the Gold Coast Titans. But I've said all along I care about my players," Brennan told the Triple M Grill Team.

"And if there is an issue with Jarryd or there is a family problem or something going on behind the scenes that I'm unaware of ... I really believe that if a player doesn't want to be at your club or is unhappy off the field, he's not going to play well on the field.

"I have to make the right decision for the Gold Coast Titans. But Jarryd's welfare will certainly come into it as well."

Brennan also pointed to the arrival of Hayne's former conditioners at Parramatta - Hayden Knowles and Craig Catterick - as further indications the former Eel would stay at the Titans.

Hayne and Knowles in particular have remained very close even through his stint in the NFL, and Brennan said the NSW Origin star was instrumental in securing the athletic coach's signature.

"I know Hayden Knowles' conversations with Jarryd, he was glowing of the Gold Coast Titans and the staff up here and the lifestyle," Brennan said.

"He was basically saying to 'H' get up here, it's a great place to play footy, it's a great place to live. That's why I think it's a bit of a storm in a teacup.

"Because 'H' and Jarryd as anyone would know are thick as thieves. They're very tight. 'H' is a real confidant to Jarryd."

Brennan also indicated any move to lure Matt Moylan from Penrith to the Titans in place of Hayne was unlikely.

Brennan only arrived from the Panthers' system last month where he had previously worked closely with Moylan, but insisted he hoped the Penrith captain would remain at the foot of the mountains.