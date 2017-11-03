Donald Trump's Twitter account has been offline for 11 minutes, a day after he said the man responsible for Manhattan attack should get the death penalty.

US President Donald Trump's Twitter account which boasts 41 million followers has been briefly unavailable but is now up and running again.

The account was went down at about 3.50pm (local time) on Thursday, and returned by 4pm. It's currently unclear why the account was unavailable.

Twitter have released a statement saying Trump's account was inadvertently deactivated for 11 minutes due to human error by a Twitter employee.

The message that surfaced on Trump's account is typical of what is displayed on accounts that have been suspended.

Reuters has reached out to Twitter for clarification.

Trump tweeted as recently as 3.35pm (local time) on Thursday sharing a video of him formally nominating Jerome Powell as Chairman of the Federal Reserve.

Trump has recently drawn ire for his tweets about the Manhattan terror attack. He tweeted on Wednesday that Sayfullo Saipov, the man identified as the perpetrator of the attack, "should get the death penalty."

Experts told NBC News that his tweets could make it harder for prosecutors in the case against Saipov.