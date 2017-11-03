The detainees in the Manus Island Centre have defied attempts by Australia and Papua New Guinea to close the camp, saying they fear violent reprisals from the local community if they are moved to other "transit centres".
UN rights spokesman Rupert Colville decried the "unfolding humanitarian emergency" at Manus Island and urged Canberra to transfer the men to the mainland to assess their asylum claims.
"We repeat our overall concerns about Australian offshore processing centres which are unsustainable, inhumane and contradictory to its human rights obligations," Colville told a Geneva news briefing.
'Free the refugees!': Three protesters chained together arrested at Sydney immigration office
Three women who entered an immigration office in Sydney and chained themselves together to protest Australia's controversial asylum seekers policy have been arrested.
Shorten urges Australia to accept New Zealand's Manus refugees offer
Despite rejecting the offer when in government, federal Labor says Australia should consider New Zealand's ongoing offer to accept refugees from Manus Island.
Russell Crowe offers house, jobs to resettle Manus refugees in Australia
Hollywood star Russell Crowe has asked Australians to consider taking in refugees and asylum seekers who are facing a life in limbo under the country's controversial refugee policies.