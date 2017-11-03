Buffalo Bills player Tyrod Taylor was sacked seven times by the New York Jets defence as his team went down 34-21.

Matt Forte scored two touchdowns for the New York Jets as they notched up a 34-21 win over the Buffalo Bills in the NFL on Thursday.

Defence won the day for the Jets, after the Bills' Tyrod Taylor was sacked seven times.

"We played to what we do best. Our offensive line likes to come off the line straight ahead and hit guys in the mouth and wear guys out like that," Forte said.

"I think we started to wear them out as the game went on, and you saw some runs pop here and there."

Buffalo came in having scored 64 points in its last two wins, but self-destructed, while New York snapped a three-game losing streak.

Mistakes were the Bills' trademark in a disappointing effort.

"We came into their house and they just outplayed us," Taylor said. "They were really aggressive today and played to their strengths.

"We have to stop the negative plays. Tonight we had turnovers on offense and that's not our style of play."

Buffalo scored two late touchdowns to make the final margin less lopsided.

"We were outplayed fundamentally. We weren't very good," coach Sean McDermott said.