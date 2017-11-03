Kevin Spacey is seeking treatment following a flurry of sexual harassment allegations against the Oscar-winning actor.

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is seeking unspecified treatment, according to his representatives, following allegations of sexual misconduct that forced a halt in production of his Netflix show House of Cards and a social media backlash.

"Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment," his representatives said in a statement late on Wednesday.

No details on the nature of the treatment were provided. An email from Reuters seeking further comment wasn't returned.

Spacey over the weekend apologised to actor Anthony Rapp, who had accused the Hollywood star of trying to seduce him in 1986, when Rapp was 14.

As part of his apology, Spacey also announced he was gay, a move which angered many in the LGBT community and beyond who saw his announcement as an effort to divert attention from the disclosure by Rapp.

Rapp said on his Twitter feed at the weekend that he would have no further comment.

Streaming service Netflix, saying it was "deeply troubled" by Rapp's allegation.

It subsequently said that production of the upcoming sixth season of its Golden Globe-winning political drama House of Cards, in which Spacey plays US president Frank Underwood, was being suspended and that the show would end after the 6th season.

It was not clear on Thursday whether the sixth season of the show would go ahead after Spacey's decision to seek treatment.

Spacey's announcement follows harassment allegations against him this week by two other men - Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos, who worked in the London theatre where Spacey was artistic director from 2004-2015, and US filmmaker Tony Montana.