South Korean Kim Meen-Whee has birdied all three par-5 holes for an opening round 6-under 65 and the lead at the PGA Tour event in Las Vegas.

The 25-year-old South Korean birdied all three par-5 holes at TPC Summerlin, Nos. 13 and 16 on his first nine and No. 9 on his second.

"I think I didn't do any stupid mistakes all day. I think that was key," said Kim, who was fourth two weeks ago in South Korea in the tour's CJ Cup.

"The greens were a little slower than what I expected like the last two years but it was still fast and firm."

John Huh was at 66 with fellow Americans J.J. Spaun and Ryan Blaum, and Czech-German Alex Cejka. Floridian Jimmy Stanger was also 5 under with three holes left when play was suspended because of darkness.

Huh birdied four of his last six holes and had only 24 putts.

"Any time you putt under 30, I think it's a good round," he said. "That's the key that I was able to shoot 5-under par today.

Spaun rebounded from consecutive bogeys to birdie three of the last four while Blaum managed to hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation.

Billy Horschel was two strokes back at 67 along with Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Kokrak, Daniel Summerhays, Peter Malnati, Kevin Chappell, Kelly Kraft, Patrick Cantlay and Brett Stegmaier.

Charley Hoffman opened his hometown event with a 68 after an eagle on the par-4 15th.

Australia's defending champion Rod Pampling opened with a 70 as did compatriot Aaron Baddeley, while Geoff Ogilvy was a shot further back.

Bubba Watson had a 72 in his first round of the season.