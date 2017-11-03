The Palaszczuk government's Works for Queensland regional infrastructure program would be boosted by $200 million if it retakes office in the November 25 poll.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the announcement in Bundaberg at the end of a six-day blitz of the state's regions, where she was joined for the first time on the hustings by Deputy Premier Jackie Trad.

It's the latest funding increase for existing projects promised by the minority government, which the premier said was in contrast to the LNP who had pledged to end programs once they had run their course.