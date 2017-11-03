There are claims former Senate president Stephen Parry kept his citizenship concerns secret. (AAP)

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull returns from overseas to face claims of a cover-up over the citizenship saga and calls for an audit of all MPs' nationalities.

Communications Minister Mitch Fifield has revealed ousted Senate president Stephen Parry had confessed to him weeks ago about potentially being a dual UK-Australian citizen.

Labor has accused the Turnbull government of a "cover-up" over the matter.

"Former senator Parry mentioned to me a few weeks ago that he was endeavouring to check his family's records," Senator Fifield told Fairfax Media.

According to media reports, he may have advised him to stay quiet because the clear advice from the solicitor-general was that the High Court would clear coalition members.

Malcolm Turnbull, who will be in Perth on Friday, insists the best way to deal with the citizenship issue engulfing parliament is for a bipartisan committee to come up with solution.

The parliamentary joint standing committee on electoral matters is to launch an inquiry into how to ensure candidates of all backgrounds can stand for parliament while not breaching section 44 of the Australian Constitution, which bars dual nationals.

Treasurer Scott Morrison rejected calls for an audit to restore public confidence.

"Australians aren't running around trying to go on ancestry.com checking this out," he told ABC TV.

"They're interested in having parliamentarians do their job."

Ousted deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce, who now has to campaign to win his seat back at a by-election, is adamant there are other dual citizens in parliament.

"The Labor Party haven't coughed up anyone," he told Sky News, raising doubts over Tanya Plibersek, Penny Wong, Doug Cameron and Deb O'Neill.

But he said there should be honesty over an audit.

Senator Wong said the prime minister and Attorney-General George Brandis owed the public some straight answers to clarify what looked like a cover-up.

Senator Brandis said he first heard about it when Mr Parry contacted him on Monday morning.

There are growing calls from the coalition backbench and among the Senate crossbench for an audit of all MPs' nationalities.

But senior Labor and government figures have rejected the idea, saying it was up to any MP with doubts to come forward and have their eligibility tested by the court.

Conservative Liberal backbencher Kevin Andrews said the issue required leadership from the prime minister.