A crackdown on dodgy for-profit rehab clinics is needed to prevent families being ripped off, Labor warns.

The federal opposition has vowed to crack down on dodgy rehab clinics ripping off families with drug- or alcohol-addicted loved ones, if it wins government.

Labor's health spokeswoman Catherine King has flagged the need to regulate for-profit drug and alcohol treatment providers.

Some clinics charge between $30,000-$60,000 for three-month stays.

There are concerns over the quality of care at some clinics in NSW, Victora, and Queensland.

Network of Alcohol and other Drugs Agencies chief executive Larry Pierce said some were acting in unscrupulous manners to cajole parents with deep pockets to pay for their sons and daughters' treatment, and were forcing them to remortgage homes or sign up to expensive repayment plans.

"Because they aren't regulated, don't know about quality and quantity of staff," Mr Pierce told AAP.

Mr Pierce said some clinics fed false hopes to families making dubious claims about curing drug addictions.

Labor plans to task the Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Health Care to develop a national accreditation process.

It would address workforce qualifications and ensure the quality of treatment based on clinical evidence.