Opposition Leader Bill Shorten has proposed a 'universal disclosure' process to end the squabble over MP citizenship.

LABOR'S CITIZENSHIP CIRCUIT BREAKER

* All MPs would be able to make disclosures to parliament about the eligibility

* Must be sufficiently robust to give all Australians confidence in the process

* Must not create legal problems, or undermine the supremacy of the High Court

* Must have Labor and coalition backing

* Support for stronger candidate vetting processes across all parties.