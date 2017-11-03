Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and LNP Leader Tim Nicholls are headed back to Brisbane after a week spent wooing regional voters.

Ms Palaszczuk will start the day in Bundaberg, after taking time out of her schedule to help launch the campaign of incumbent Labor MP Leeanne Donaldson.

It's a big move back into the fold for Ms Donaldson, who was forced to resign from the ministry in 2016 after it was revealed she owed $8000 in unpaid rates and had driven unregistered.

Ms Palaszczuk also crossed paths with One Nation leader Steve Dickson, when they were interviewed by Sky News at a local pub.

Although One Nation is a threat in a number of regional seats including Bundaberg, which Labor holds by just 0.5 per cent, the two leaders had an amicable, if brief, meeting.

Meanwhile Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls will make an announcement in Townsville on water infrastructure for agricultural and domestic use, and supply security.

He will then travel through a number of electorates south of the regional centre before returning to Brisbane.

Mr Nicholls attended a community crime forum in Townsville on Thursday night, spruiking his plan, announced earlier in the day, to trial a curfew for under-16s in Townsville, and remove the welfare payments of parents with children in youth detention.