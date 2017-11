Lebanon coach Brad Fittler says hooker Michael Lichaa will play through a calf injury in their Rugby League World Cup match against England.

Michael Lichaa is expected to overcome a calf injury for Lebanon and face England in Saturday's Rugby League World Cup clash.

The hooker injured his calf on Wednesday at training and didn't run on Friday in the team's last session, but coach Brad Fittler insisted he would be right to go.

"He's a quality player, so we just have to get him to the game in the best possible state. He's playing," Fittler said.