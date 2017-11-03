The LNP has promised to build three new dams to help Queensland in its latest pitch to voters. (AAP)

The LNP will rely on federal funds to help pay for a $1.3 billion plan to boost water security in regional Queensland, including building three new dams.

A $1.3 billion plan to build new dams in north and central Queensland will help drought-proof the state, generate jobs and provide vast new agricultural opportunities, the Liberal National Party says.

The LNP will on Friday detail a plan for a series of new dams and other water infrastructure projects in another pitch for regional votes.

But it's yet to say where the money will come from beyond pointing to the federal Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility.

Opposition leader Tim Nicholls says an LNP government will set up a new Queensland dam company, comparable to the Snowy Hydro Authority, to build new facilities in regional areas held back by water woes.

He says he'll will work with the federal government to build the Urannah Dam, between Proserpine and Mackay, the Rookwood Weir at Rockhampton, and the Nullinga dam near Cairns, and raise the Burdekin Falls Dam south of Townsville.

The plan will tap into federal funds to generate jobs and open up new food bowl areas in the state, he said.

"It will allow for investment in our dams by the federal government, which has billions of dollars ready and available for dams and water infrastructure. We need to get our share," he told The Courier-Mail.

But shadow Treasurer Scott Emerson says voters will have to wait to wait for detailed costings, which won't be released until closer to election day on November 25.

Labor says it's already doing things to address water issues in the regions, having set aside $225 million in the budget to boost water security in Townsville, and another $236 million to upgrade the Burdekin Falls dam and pursue a hydroelectricity power plant in the north.