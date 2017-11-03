Scotland's Burke, who has made two league appearances this season and last played in the 3-1 league defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion on Sept. 9, trained with the first team this week.

However, West Brom will be without defender Craig Dawson (knee) and midfielder James Morrison (Achilles) as they target their first league win since beating Burnley 1-0 on Aug. 19.

"Burke has trained well this week. He's had a good week and he is back in contention... Dawson and Morrison unfortunately are still struggling," Pulis told a news conference.

"(Morrison) saw a specialist in Holland and hopefully he will be back in contention ahead of the Chelsea game (Nov. 18)."

West Brom have suffered four league defeats this season and sit in 15th place with 10 points from 10 games, only two points above the relegation zone and Pulis suggested individual errors had hurt his team.

"Looking back at the goals we've conceded it's been concentration or individual mistakes, nothing more. We've been punished... I think we've left a few points on the pitch. Nobody has given us a hiding and we've shot ourselves in the foot."

Pulis' side lost 3-2 to league leaders Manchester City last weekend and the manager felt there were enough signs from that game and the 2-1 loss to City in the League Cup in September to suggest West Brom had the quality to turn their season around.

"In the two games we have had against Manchester City this season we've caused them problems. In the Premier League you'll have good and bad runs. You've got to keep focused."

Huddersfield have two points more than West Brom and sit in 13th as they look to seal successive top-flight home wins for the first time since 1971.

