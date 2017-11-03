The Turnbull government says it's not considering forcing disqualified MPs to pay back their salaries and entitlements.

Special Minister of State Scott Ryan has rejected reports the government is looking at forcing MPs found to have legal problems with their citizenship to pay back their taxpayer-funded salaries.

The Australian Financial Review reports the government is considering the pay-back plan as public outrage grows over MPs being found ineligible to sit in parliament due to their dual citizenship.

Where the High Court rules an MP ineligible, officials determine how much that MP owes in terms of salaries, electorate allowances, superannuation, staff and travel expenses.

However, those MPs can then apply for a waiver of their debts - which in the case of recently disqualified MPs has been granted to the tune of millions of dollars.

"For any debts that the former parliamentarians owe to the commonwealth, they will be eligible to apply for a waiver of debt, as can anyone with a debt to the commonwealth," Senator Ryan said in a statement on Friday.

"I consider each case on its merits. I intend to continue this practice."

The AFR said resigned senior Liberal senator Stephen Parry could be the last to be granted the waiver.