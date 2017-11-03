The Spaniard, who made sure he will end the year as world number one by reaching the third round, had to dig deep to see off Cuevas and set up a meeting with Serbian qualifier Filip Krajinovic.
David Goffin was knocked out in the third round but still became the first Belgian to qualify for the season-ending Tour finals after France's Lucas Pouille lost to American Jack Sock.
Only one spot is left for the Nov. 12-19 eight-man event at the O2 in London and Juan Martin Del Potro will clinch it if the Argentine, who defeated Dutchman Robin Haase 7-5 6-4, reaches the last four.
The 13th seed converted all his break points against Haase to set up a meeting with John Isner.Del Potro is hoping to keep up his recent run, when he has contested two finals and a semi-final in his last three tournaments.
"It's extra motivation to me," said Del Potro. "It's going to be a good battle next round trying to qualify for London. Of course, I would love to reach London once again. It could be a fantastic moment for me. But it's still a really hard challenge to me."
As the season winds to a close, fatigue continued to take its toll as fifth seed Dominic Thiem and sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov were both knocked out in the third round.
Austrian Thiem lost 6-4 6-4 to Spain's Fernando Verdasco while Bulgarian Dimitrov fell 7-6(10) 5-7 7-6(3) to American Isner.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Toby Davis and Christian Radnedge)