Qualification standards for athletics world championships and the Olympics will soon be decided by a much simpler rankings system.

The world's ruling athletics body is setting up its first official world rankings which will serve as an entry criteria for big events including the 2019 world championships and 2020 Olympics.

The IAAF said on Friday that athletes' positions in the rankings will be based on points scored.

The points are given depending on performance and placing, as well as the importance of the competition in the global athletics calendar.

"The IAAF world rankings, which will come into operation in 2018, will drive and shape the global competition system including entry into the world championships and Olympic Games," IAAF president Sebastian Coe said.

"For the first time in the sport's history, athletes, media and fans will have a clear understanding of the hierarchy of competitions from national through to area and up to global events, allowing them to follow a logical season-long path to the pinnacle of athletics' top two competitions."

IAAF CEO Olivier Gers said that "the rankings will bring much needed clarity to what is today a confusing competition picture even for those from within the sport."

It is hoped that the introduction of the rankings will bring some focus to the Diamond League, where currently leading athletes often do not compete against each other.

The creation of the rankings is part of a wide-ranging IAAF reform process since two-time Olympic champion Coe took charge in 2015.

It was named a "first step in fundamental changes in athletics" which will also affect the competition calendar and competition formats to make the sport more attractive for athletes and fans.

The IAAF also said it is also creating a new department named IAAF Heritage to portray the sport's history in a better way.