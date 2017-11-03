Wallabies rake Tatafu Polota-Nau is resigned to continuing his career overseas after failing to win a Super Rugby deal.

Wallabies hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau is looking off-shore to continue his professional career after failing to spark any offers from the Australian Super Rugby clubs.

Ahead of his 79th Test, against Japan in Yokohama on Saturday, Polota-Nau said he'd missed the boat after counting on his club the Western Force getting a Super Rugby lifeline.

Even the Waratahs, with who he won 140 caps before shifting to Perth this season, have shut the door.

Polata-Nau has been linked to England club Leicester after Australia's four-Test tour but said no deal had been done.

"I've actually got no idea what I'm doing because there's been lots of chats about relocating to a Super Rugby franchise but I haven't had any offers," the 32-year-old said.

"There were some offers from overseas but I think I missed out on the window there because obviously I was hanging on to the Force announcement, which came late so I will just have to wait and see."

Rugby Australia, formerly known as the ARU, are believed to be comfortable with Polotau-Nau playing overseas given he will still be eligible for the Wallabies as he's played over 60 Tests.

They want to see youngsters get more game time to develop such as 20-year-old Melbourne Rebels rake Jordan Uelese, Andrew Ready at the Queensland Reds, Folau Fainga'a at the Brumbies and the Waratahs' Tolu Latu.

Uelese and Latu have already won Test caps while Ready and Fainga'a have spent time training with the Wallabies as coach Michael Cheika looks to build depth at No.2.

Polota-Nau said he was committed to playing in the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, re-energised after winning the regular Test starting berth ahead of retiring veteran Stephen Moore.

"Getting the opportunity to get a consistent start has given me that hunger again," he said.