The NRL and its players have confirmed a five-year Collective Bargaining Agreement deal has been struck.

The NRL and its players have finally reached an agreement on pay talks, putting to an end more than 16 months of negotiations.

CEO Todd Greenberg and Rugby League Players Association counterpart Ian Prendergast confirmed the new five-year collective bargaining agreement on Friday.

Under the deal players will be the highest paid in the 109-year history of the game.