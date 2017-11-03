Former Crusaders halves pairing Andy Ellis and Richie Mo'unga will lead a Barbarians side laced with New Zealanders against the All Blacks at Twickenham.

Coach Robbie Deans has unveiled a Barbarians team studded with New Zealanders to face the All Blacks at Twickenham on Saturday.

Ten Kiwis, including five who have represented the All Blacks, are in the starting line up. Another three are on the bench.

There are four South Africans in the starting side and another five among the reserves while starting lock Sam Carter is the lone Australian.

Not a single European is in the side, with Italian flanker Simone Favaro having been omitted.

The strongest Kiwi flavour is in the starting backline, where prolific All Blacks tryscorer Julian Savea is on the left wing.

Andy Ellis will captain the side from halfback, linking with his former Crusaders team-mate, the in-form first five-eighth Richie Mo'unga.

Another Crusader, winger George Bridge, has been named out of position at fullback while Richard Buckman (Highlanders) and Vince Aso (Hurricanes) are rewarded for strong seasons.

Two former All Blacks loose forwards, Luke Whitelock and Steven Luatua, are in the starting pack, along with Chiefs tight forwards Dominic Bird and Atu Moli.

Former Crusaders and Wallabies coach Deans hopes his side can threaten an inexperienced All Blacks outfit but is adamant they won't sway from an attack-first policy.

"The Barbarians is an opportunity to express yourself, express what the game means to you," he said.

"The blokes really respect the traditions and history of the club and part of that is creating a spectacle that the public enjoy.

"I guess it'll be challenging circumstances this weekend because we're playing the All Blacks."

The Barbarians have toppled the All Blacks twice in 10 meetings - a famous 23-11 victory in Cardiff in 1973 and then again when the teams last met, at Twickenham eight years ago.

"You look back at 1973 in particular, that fixture really put the Barbarians on the map," Deans said.

"It put their philosophy on the map but all also showed international rugby to the world.

"That's the potential for this weekend. We just hope to play our part."

The Barbarians play a second game next week, against Tonga in Limerick.

Barbarians: George Bridge (NZ), Julian Savea (NZ), Richard Buckman (NZ), Harold Vorster (South Africa), Vince Aso (NZ), Richie Mo'unga (NZ), Andy Ellis (NZ, capt), Luke Whitelock (NZ), Kwagga Smith (South Africa), Steven Luatua (NZ), Dominic Bird (NZ), Sam Carter (Australia), Atu Moli (NZ), Adriaan Strauss (South Africa), Jacques van Rooyen (South Africa). Reserves: Akker van der Merwe (South Africa), Ben Franks (NZ), Ruan Smith (South Africa), Willie Britz (South Africa), Ruan Ackermann (South Africa), Mitchell Drummond (NZ), Robert du Preez (South Africa), Dillon Hunt (NZ).