Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has crossed paths with One Nation leader Steve Dickson in a local Bundaberg pub while on the campaign trail.

Both were there on Thursday night to be interviewed for Sky News, with the two leaders exchanging pleasantries and a handshake before retreating to a diplomatic distance.

Labor looks likely to hang onto the Bundaberg electorate on preference flows, however, One Nation could threaten if there's a surge of support.

Ms Palaszczuk told Sky News she wasn't willing to concede Bundaberg, and would put up a fight for the seat.

"We don't take anything for granted, we know how important communities are right across Queensland," Mr Palaszczuk said.

She's been on a blitz of regional eateries on the first week of the election campaign, partly to shore up Labor support but also to head off the threat of One Nation, with the minor party polling around 16 per cent statewide, but much higher in individual electorates.

Mr Dickson told Sky News he believed One Nation would hold the balance of power in the new 93-seat parliament.

"Bundaberg, it's a tough seat, and I think (One Nation candidate) Jane Truscott is going to get the balance of power in the next Queensland government, every single One Nation member will have the balance of power," Mr Dickson said.

Ms Palaszczuk earlier in the night launched the campaign of Labor's Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson, describing her winning a second term as "like climbing Mt Everest again".