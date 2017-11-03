Collingwood's top doctor, Chris Bradshaw (L), has been stood down from his duties at the AFL club. (AAP)

Collingwood says its leading physician Chris Bradshaw will not be fulfilling his duties with the AFL club while his medical registration is suspended.

The club says it is aware of the suspension, made by the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Authority, but is not involved in the matter.

"Chris will not be fulfilling his role as Collingwood physician in charge while this matter proceeds," the Pies said in a statement on Friday.

"Collingwood is not in a position to make any further comment."

Bradshaw started with the club in 2014 after nine years as the leading doctor at Geelong.

He has previously worked with Melbourne, Richmond and with English Premier League club Fulham.